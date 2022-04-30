Anguilla: Duty and Tax Removed From Select Essential Food For Six Months

The Government of Anguilla has removed duty and tax on a selection of essential food items for the period of six months in the first instance.

The list of essential food items include: Rice, Brown & White Sugar, Flour, Chicken, Milk, Fresh or Chilled Vegetables, Canned Vegetables, Fresh or Chilled Fruits, Fish, Eggs and Bread.

The general public was informed of the relief via a press statement from the Ministry of Finance.