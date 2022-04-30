Inter-primary results Under Review

By: Staff Writer

The Ministry of Education on Nevis released a statement addressing the circulation of a document with Team Rankings from the 2022 Gulf Insurance Inter-Primary Schools Championship held on Wednesday.

The statement from the Ministry of Education said..

Please note that the Ministry of Education has not circulated any documents related to the scores for the meet. The final scores will be shared on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. through a press briefing.

According to the statement issued Friday, the scores for the meet are currently under review.

The statement follows the widespread circulation of this document shown below.

The results from this document conflicts with those announced after the completion of the meet on Wednesday.

The results announced on Wednesday had St. Thomas’ Primary School and the Joycelyn Liburd Primary School tied for second place in Division A and Maude Cross Preparatory winning Division B.

The document which is licensed to Kim Collins Athletics Stadium indicates that there wasn’t a tie, St. Thomas’ Primary School, (STPS) placed second while the Joycelyn Liburd Primary School, (JLPS) placed third. The document also indicates that the Elizabeth Pemberton Primary School won Division B.

The Ministry of Education said they are looking forward to completing the verification process.