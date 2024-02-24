Prime Minister of St. Kitts & Nevis Formally Announces His Recent Marriage

Basseterre, SAINT KITTS AND NEVIS, February 24, 2022 (PMO) – The Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, Prime Minister of the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis, is pleased to formally announce his recent marriage to Mrs. Diani Prince-Drew.

FB IMG 1708813922955





Lady Drew is a native of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and she is elated to now make St. Kitts and Nevis her home. She is an attorney who is a graduate of the University of the West Indies at Cave Hill, Barbados, and the Hugh Wooding Law School, Trinidad and Tobago.



In her most recent professional role, she served as St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ Special Envoy to the European Union. She previously served in other various diplomatic roles at the Permanent Mission of St. Vincent and the Grenadines to the United Nations, including as a Legal Advisor, as a Deputy Political Coordinator, and as a Special Advisor.



Lady Drew has a keen interest in the arts and is passionate about social justice and women’s empowerment. She is committed to working in these areas in her adopted home of Saint Kitts and Nevis, and she intends to dedicate time to non-governmental and charitable organizations.



Lady Drew looks forward to supporting Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew in furtherance of his initiatives and in service to the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis.



-30-