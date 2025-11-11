M.GRAHAM2CA.FRANCE 00
ALTHEA FRANCE & MARSHA GRAHAM CONVICTED FOR LARCENY

Marsha Graham of Shadwell and Althea France of Bird Rock, both on St. Kitts, have been convicted and sentenced for the offence of Larceny.

Ms Graham was ordered to pay a fine of one thousand five hundred dollars (EC $1,500)
and compensation of two hundred and fifty dollars (EC $250) to the complainant. The
fines are payable within three (3) months, or three (3) months imprisonment in default.

Ms France was ordered to pay one thousand five hundred dollars (EC $1,500) on each of
her two charges, and compensation of five hundred and fifty dollars (EC $550) to the
complainant. Her fines are payable within fourteen (14) days, or three (3) months
imprisonment in default.

Both sentences were handed down at the Basseterre Magistrate’s Court by His Honour
Reynold Benjamin on October 27th, 2025.
— 30 —

