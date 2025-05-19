Local News

MOE HONOURS ACHIEVEMENT OF ST. KITTS AND NEVIS GRADUATES OF WESTERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY

Pulse Administrator
1 Min Read
5247a9d6 e03a 4599 95c0 deba19e82a72fix

Basseterre, St. Kitts, Monday May 19, 2023: The Ministry of Education extends congratulations to the following St. Kitts and Nevis students who graduated with degrees from Western Illinois University in the May 10 Commencement Exercises.

Dominic Hinds, Bachelor of Science in Biology with magna cum laude honours. He is a graduate of Charlestown Secondary School and Nevis Sixth Form. The former teacher also received numerous awards.

Hailey Morris, Bachelor of Science in Biology with magna cum laude honours. She was also named Biology Department Scholar. She is a graduate of Washington Archibald High School and CFB College.

Basmattie Beephat, Bachelor of Science in Special Education with TESOL. She is a graduate of Gingerland Secondary School and Nevis Sixth Form College.

Sabrina McMahon Ryan, Bachelor of Science in Biology. She is a graduate of Immaculate Conception Catholic School and CFB College.

Veneeka Brombill, Bachelor of Science in Nursing. She is a graduate of Cayon High School and CFB College.

Their achievements serve as an inspiration to current and future students across St. Kitts and Nevis. The Ministry of Education continues to support the academic pursuits and professional development of our students, both at home and abroad. 

Discover more from SKN PULSE

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Share this Article
Previous Article fb83ab5c 084d 4adb bad3 f6436456263a.width 800 Roston Chase Appointed West Indies Test Captain Following Implementation of Groundbreaking Selection Process
Next Article AGWilkin 20250519 120341 0000 Attorney General Wilkin Advocates for Collaborative Partnerships at UN Crime Prevention Commission 
Additional Products

Microsoft 365 Business Professional

$15.99 / per month
WordPress

WordPress Basic

$12.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Online Store

$28.99 / per month
Email Marketing

Email Marketing Pro

$29.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Business

$9.99 / per month
error: SKN PULSE content is protected !!

Lost your password?

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy