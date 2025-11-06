ADRIAN JUSTIN BART SENTENCED FOR ASSAULT OFFENCE

Adrian Justin Bart of Cabbage Tree, Cayon, St. Kitts, and currently incarcerated at His

Majesty’s Prison, has been sentenced for Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm. The

offence was committed on June 20th, 2023.

Mr Bart pleaded guilty and was ordered to pay seven-hundred-and-fifty dollars ($750

EC) in compensation by April 5th, 2026, or face three (3) months imprisonment in

default. He was also sentenced to four (4) months imprisonment, suspended for fifteen

(15) months, effective November 5th, 2025.

Mr Bart’s sentence was handed down at the St. Christopher Circuit High Court on

November 5th, 2025, by His Lordship Justice Iain Morley KC.

— 30 —