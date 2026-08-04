Abhijith Srinivasan Makes History as St. Kitts and Nevis Debuts at the 2026 ILCA 4 Youth World Championships

Aarhus, Denmark | August 1–9, 2026

Today marks a defining moment for sailing in St. Kitts and Nevis as 14-year-old Abhijith Srinivasan begins competition at the 2026 ILCA Youth World Championships in Aarhus, Denmark. Running from August 1–9, the regatta marks the first time St. Kitts and Nevis has been represented at the ILCA Youth World Championships.

A product of the Nevis Aquatic and Sailing Center’s youth sailing program, Abhijith took up sailing in 2020 starting with the Optimist fleet and growing into the ILCA fleet. He now proudly represents the St. Kitts and Nevis Sailing Association against one of the strongest international fleets in youth sailing. The championship features 877 sailors from 56 nations, with 300 competitors from 45 countries in the ILCA 4 fleet, including 131 Under-16 sailors.

His participation follows an outstanding season of international competition. Throughout 2026, Abhijith represented St. Kitts and Nevis at the Antigua and Bahamas National Championships, earning podium finishes, before becoming the first sailor from the Federation to compete at the ILCA North American Championships in California. His dedication and sportsmanship were also recognized with the 2026 Robin Trevors Spirit of Sailing Award.

This year’s championship is also the first to officially feature the new MK II sail alongside the traditional MK I sail, giving Abhijith valuable experience with the latest equipment being adopted in international competition. Ahead of the event, he also participated in an elite training clinic in Aarhus alongside leading coaches, Olympic sailors and top youth athletes from around the world.

“This is one of those moments that reminds us why we do what we do,” said Danielle Connor, Chairperson of the Nevis Aquatic and Sailing Center. “We’ve watched Abhijith grow from a young sailor who was eager to learn into an athlete representing St. Kitts and Nevis on the world stage. Every competition this year has been another step in that journey, and seeing him reach the ILCA Youth World Championships is something our entire sailing community can be proud of. We know he’ll give it everything he has, and we hope his journey inspires many more young sailors to dream big.”

As the first sailor from St. Kitts and Nevis to compete at the ILCA Youth World Championships, Abhijith is helping pave the way for future generations of sailors and demonstrating what is possible through dedication, opportunity and the continued growth of the sport within the Federation.

The entire Federation is encouraged to rally behind Abhijith Srinivasan as he flies the national colors in Denmark and inspires a new era of excellence for St. Kitts and Nevis sailing.

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