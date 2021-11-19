61-year-old Man Shot in His Home

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force have confirmed that 61-year-old Clyde Clarke of Challengers was shot and injured at his home sometime around midnight.

Investigations so far have revealed that sometime after midnight on Friday, Clarke was in his outside kitchen when a lone gunman entered the premises and shot at him. He received a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

Clarke was transported to the Joseph N France General Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery.

The 61-year-old is currently warded in a stable condition.