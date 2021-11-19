Entry Protocols For Sugar Mas 50

The St. Kitts & Nevis National Carnival Committee has received approval from the NEOC and Cabinet to welcome back live audiences to the various shows, competitions, and other events, scheduled as part of the celebrations for the 50th Anniversary of National Carnival.

We understand the imperative for us to work together to ensure the safety of spectators, participants, and event organizers, who will be present at National Carnival Events.

Therefore, acting on the direction of the NEOC with ratification by Cabinet, the following Protocols will apply to all National Carnival events, where relevant and appropriate. The public, therefore, should note and be guided accordingly:

– All participants, vendors, patrons, and anyone involved in providing services at National Carnival events must be fully vaccinated.

– To avoid unnecessary delays at the gates, patrons are asked to arrive early, given the added security and COVID-19 checks required upon entry.

– There will be no ticket sales at the gate. Tickets must be purchased in advance at the National Carnival Office or Online.

– Patrons will need to take to the events, their Covid-19 vaccination card or government-issued electronic vaccination card and a valid government-issued photo ID.

– Face masks must be worn upon entry and during the event.

– All persons entering the venues will be required to have their hands sanitized.

– Patrons are expected to behave responsibly and avoid unnecessary close contact where possible