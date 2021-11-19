THREE INDIVIDUALS IN CUSTODY AS POLICE FOLLOW EVERY LEAD

Basseterre, St. Kitts, November 19, 2021 (RSCNPF): Three (3) individuals are currently in Police custody assisting with investigations into a fatal shooting incident that occurred at Pinney’s Beach on October 22, 2021 in which 21-year-old Shaheem Farrell of Church Ground and 23-year-old Xavia Howell of Morning Star were fatally wounded.

The Police have been following every lead in the matter. Divisional Commander for District ‘C’, Superintendent James Sutton, called on the people of the Federation to assist the Police with their investigations so that the families of the victims could have closure.

“As we are about to celebrate the Christmas season, the Nevis Division of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force would like to take this opportunity to ask the general public for their assistance in solving serious crimes in our area. Most recently, two young men lost their lives senselessly through gun violence which continues to devastate many families. We would like to encourage members of the public to support the Police by giving us information about these crimes,” Superintendent Sutton urged.

Persons with information about this incident or others can contact the Charlestown Police Station by dialling 469-5391, the nearest Police Station or the Crime Hotline at 707.

— 30 —