2025 NATIONAL SCHOOL RECYCLING COMPETITION WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Basseterre: St. Kitts, Monday, November 24, 2025: The annual award ceremony for the National Recycling Competition, held on Monday, November 24 under the theme “Turning Waste into Value, building a Greener Future Together” recognized the sterling contribution of 55 educational institutions throughout the Federation.

The competition which spanned the course of two months was contested by ten (10) secondary schools, thirty (30) primary schools and fifteen (15) institutions from the Early Childhood Sector. The participating schools competed in categories for the Highest Total of Recyclables and the Highest Average of Recyclables.

Awards were distributed to a total of 23 winners across three educational levels: ten recipients were selected from the early childhood sector, ten from primary schools, and three from secondary schools.

The first runner up in the category for the Highest Total of Recyclables from each of the education levels were the St. Johns’ Preschool with a collection weight of 257.35lbs, the Violet O. Jeffers Nicholls Primary with a collection weight of 2161.07lbs and the Washington Archibald High School with a collection weight of 1516.60lbs.

In the category, Highest Average of Recyclables, the top schools from both Nevis and St. Kitts were recognized. With an average of 36.02lbs per student the winning school in Nevis was Violet O. Jeffers Nicholls Primary School. The top school in St. Kitts with an average of 9.69lbs per student was awarded to Ross Preparatory School.

Mr. Hsien-Yu Chung, Secretary from the Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) extended congratulatory remarks to all participating schools and winners, encouraging them to remain environmental ambassadors.

“Dear students I want to say this from my heart, your efforts truly matter. Please keep recycling. Keep protecting your environment and keep encouraging your family and friends to practice recycling. All of you are recycling ambassadors and environmental heroes.”

The National School Recycling Competition is an interministerial partnership between the Ministries of Sustainable Development et al, the Department of Environment, the Solid Waste Management Corporation and the with Ministry of Education in collaboration with the Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) and the Taiwanese Technical Mission.

-30-