Cuban Students Receive Generous Donation of Supplies from the C.A.R.E. Foundation

Seventeen students presently studying in Cuba benefited from a major donation of essential food, care and hygiene supplies by the C.A.R.E. Foundation on Friday, August 27, 2021. Dr. Terrance Drew, Founder of the C.A.R.E. Foundation, Ms. Nerys Dockery, President of the C.A.R.E. Foundation, owner of Island Auto Supplies, Mr. Seymour Williams. Mr. Hollis Prentice, President of the Cuban Alumni Association, Ms. Nadine Natta, Treasurer of the Cuban Alumni Association and Ms. Monique Harry, a student studying in Cuba, gathered in a small Handing Over Ceremony held on the grounds of the NEMA Headquarters.

The C.A.R.E. Foundation would like to thank all who contributed to making this ongoing project a success. Special thanks are extended to Dr. Christine Walwyn, Coordinator of the C.A.R.E. Student Initiative Committee as well as the C.A.R.E. volunteers who enthusiastically assisted with the repackaging process. Heartfelt gratitude is also extended to Mr. David and Brian Kawaja of the O.D. Brisbane for their donations of additional products towards this effort.

The C.A.R.E. Foundation intends to provide regular assistance to the Cuban students and will be opening a public drive for contributions towards assisting and supporting Kittitian and Nevisian students studying in Cuba over the coming months.

Sourced Information: C.A.R.E. Foundation