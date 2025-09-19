2025 Elvis Star Browne Women’s League Kicks Off with Thrilling Matches

Basseterre, St. Kitts — The 2025 Elvis Star Browne Women’s League officially kicked off on Sunday, September 14, with an action-packed opening round that saw wins for Security Forces FC, MFCR Old Road Lady Jets, and Mapau Cayon Rockets.

At the National Bank Group Technical Center in St. Peters, Security Forces FC defeated Bath United Ladies 2-0. Sheika Seaton opened the scoring from the penalty spot before Angel Greene doubled the lead a minute later. Assistant Coach of Security Forces Shane Clarke commended the determination of his young team.

“These are a bunch of girls who are in and out of football. They started playing and they also believe in themselves and they believe in us,” Clarke said. “So we go, we train, we train hard andthey come and put in effort. This could be one of the best seasons for them. I think we could make it in the final four and see how far we could go into the final four.”

In the night’s feature encounter, last season’s finalists MFCR Old Road Lady Jets edged Honda Newtown United 4-3 in a high-intensity clash. Old Road raced to a 2-0 halftime lead with goals from Kewandra McCall and Uzariel Hodge, adding a third after the break. But Newtown’s Sherima Blake delivered a spirited fightback, scoring a hat trick to level the contest before a late deflected shot from a corner sealed victory for Old Road.

Coach Roger “Skillachy” Hendricks of Old Road praised his team’s strong start but admitted fitness was an issue. “I think in the first half, we came out and played a good game in the first half. In the second half, as I said, we came out, we were up 3-0; we just relaxed, played the game. But the mistakes we’re making, we’re going to work on them in the training,” he said.

Despite the loss, Newtown coach St. Clair Morris expressed pride in his team’s resilience. “Yeah, I must give Ms. Blake, Sherima Blake, good, good, good props. She scored a hat-trick, bring back the team from 3-0 down. I was impressed with her shooting. You know, it was very impressive,” he said. “We showed that resilience, that even though we don’t train, we can come back in the second half… even though we lack in the defensive structure, I think we can do much better. So that showed me a lot of things that I can work on this season.”

Meanwhile, at the Atiba-Erasto-Harris Sporting Complex in St. Peter’s, Mapau Cayon Rockets cruised to a 7-0 victory over St. Peter’s Blue Angels. Maisha Rawlins netted a first-half hat trick (12th, 40th, and 42nd minutes), while Jossana Williams added two goals (26th and 35th minutes). Mia Isaac scored in the 47th minute, and an own goal by St. Peter’s defender Shaniqua Campbell rounded out the tally.

The competition continued on Wednesday, September 18, with MFCR Old Road Lady Jets storming to the top of the standings on goal difference following a commanding 13-0 win over St. Peters Blue Angels. Tarvia Phillip led the charge with seven goals, while Leranja Wilkinson added three. Shackima Brandy, Zonia Marshall, and Shaniqua Williams also found the net.

In the evening’s other matchup, Mapau Cayon Rockets secured a 4-0 win over Hotspring Bath United. Goals came from Janae Guishard-Pine, a brace from Myesha Rawlins, and one from MiaIsaac. Despite the scoreline, Cayon coach Valentine Anthony urged improvement.

“Yeah, good win here tonight. The performance, it was not really a good performance from our team. We got a lot of things to work on still, especially our fitness, so hopefully we come back on Saturday with a different mindset,” Anthony said.

The 2025 Elvis Star Browne Women’s League continues this weekend with matches scheduled in St. Peter’s and Newtown.

-END-

Related