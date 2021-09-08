2021-2022 ACADEMIC YEAR OPENS UNDER THE THEME: SAFEGUARDING ME! SAFEGUARDING YOU! TOGETHER LET US PUSH THROUGH!

2021-2022 ACADEMIC YEAR OPENS UNDER THE THEME: SAFEGUARDING ME! SAFEGUARDING YOU! TOGETHER LET US PUSH THROUGH!

Basseterre: St. Kitts, Wednesday, September 08th, 2021:​ Schools across St. Kitts came alive with the hustling and bustling of teachers, parents and students excited to start the academic year with face-to-face instruction amidst the current COVID-19 cases in the Federation. The ability to assemble during such a time is a blessing and demonstrates the resilience of our people.

Addressing the Verchilds High School (VHS) assembly Chief Education Officer (CEO), Mr. Francil Morris expressed welcome remarks on behalf of the Ministry of Education to the staff and students both returning and those starting for first time

Mr. Morris noted that the guiding theme for this school year is “Safeguarding me! Safeguarding you! Together let us push through. The theme according to the CEO demonstrates the priority that the Ministry of Education places on the health and safety of all employees, students and the school communities.

“Our top priority in the Ministry of Education in all decisions is the health and safety and well-being of all our students, employees and the school community to allow us [MOE] to have face-to-face instruction. However, it takes you, it also takes me to ensure that we maintain a safe and healthy school environment,” he expressed. “For you to safeguard me and for you to safeguard you, all of us have a responsibility to ensure that we follow all of the safety protocols that have been given to us.”

Reverberating the message in the theme, Minister of Education, et.al. Honourable Jonel Powell stated that the Ministry in collaboration with teachers are busy working to ensure that students can safely engage in face-to-face instruction.

“We [Ministry of Education and teachers] are all going to try to ensure that you have a safe school to go to, a safe environment and all the tools that you need to achieve your academic success,” expressed Minister Powell.

The Ministry of Education urged students, parents and teachers to continue to adhere to the non-pharmaceutical protocols and to vaccinate if they haven’t already done so as it’s only through a whole-of-society approach can we safeguard each other.