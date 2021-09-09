Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 09, 2021 (RSCNPF): The United States (U.S.) Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) has acclaimed Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) McCarta Browne for his tremendous involvement with the Caribbean Firearms Initiative.

The HSI began working with territories on a firearms trafficking initiative in the greater Caribbean in an effort to stem the rapid escalation of firearm violence within the region. ACP Browne has been the lead contact for St. Kitts and Nevis for the initiative. The HSI Caribbean Attaché presented him with a plaque which reads “For your outstanding contribution and leadership to the Caribbean Firearms Initiative and the mission of HSI.”

In addition to noting his appreciation for the acknowledgement of his contribution, ACP Browne also stated that it was a sign of commendation for all involved as well.

“To be recognised at that level is a great feeling. It’s a great recognition that extends beyond St. Kitts and Nevis and that extends beyond myself. It’s a recognition not just for me, but for the Police Force as a whole. So, it’s good that Law Enforcement Officers continue to be credited at this level for their efforts in combating crimes and, for me, I accepted the plaque on behalf of all who are involved from The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force and throughout the Caribbean region, because it is an international and sub-regional coordinated effort,” the Assistant Commissioner of Police said.

He strongly believes that the initiative has helped to save lives and stressed its importance.

“It helps to remove a lot of firearms from the streets. It helps prevent a lot of firearms from coming into different countries, including ours. Without the initiative, I think that we would have seen a lot more firearm-related crimes happening in our country, so I think it is one of the initiatives that is working and will continue to work. It’s an ongoing effort and even when I step out of that role, somebody else will step up as people are constantly being trained and groomed to take over. We recognise the importance of such an initiative and the importance of working with our international partners, in addition to utilising and strengthening our regional intelligence network to combat drug trafficking, firearm proliferation and firearm trafficking.”

