CAH LIBRARY HELPS NARROW THE DIGITAL DIVIDE THAT EXISTS AMONGST RESIDENTS

Basseterre: St. Kitts, Wednesday, September 08th, 2021:​ Charles A. Halbert (CAH) Public Library joined with several global institutions to commemorate International Literacy Day today, Wednesday, September 08th, 2021 under the theme ‘Literacy for a Human-centered Recovery: Narrowing the Digital Divide

According to Ms. Petrine Clarke, Librarian at CAH Public Library, the library offers numerous services that enable them to adequately and efficiently contribute to the enhancement of digital literacy amongst the population.

“At Charles A Halbert Public Library, we have mounted a display to provide information pertaining to bridging the digital divide…Additional services offered by the library include computer and Wifi access. Patrons are encouraged to carry their devices to the library to gain access to the Wifi,” announced Ms. Clarke.

Librarian Clarke indicated that the library offers services of assistance to students wishing to pursue academic studies in the United States of America (USA).

“Here we provide assistance to persons who wish to pursue studies at the universities or colleges in the USA. Some assistance provided includes researching for schools, assistance with applications process, this includes managing of timeline, providing samples of the required test, as well as assistance while applying for student visas, as a means of preparation for their interview,” she expressed.

The Charles A. Halbert Public Library has been providing services to the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis since 1982.