Young Sugar Boyz Preparing for U-20 Tournament

The young Sugar Boys have stepped up their preparation for the CONCACAF Under 20 Championship due to be held in Honduras in June of this year. The team has been undergoing training since late 2021 and according to Coach Kevin Welsh, the preparation has been going well thus far.

“The boys’ training has been progressing very well. We are now ramping up where we are at the strength and conditioning stage of the programme. The players are now really in-tuned and more focused, as the group stage has now been put in place,” Welsh said.

The young Sugar Boyz are drawn in Group E along with Canada, the United States, and Cuba. Coach Welsh said, from where the boys were at the start of the training until now, he has seen the progression and the development of players individually. “You can see the progression, the development of players individually. The players have been enjoying themselves…they have taken on the challenge of getting themselves ready for this tournament,” Welsh said.

-END-