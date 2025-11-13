Breaking News

Xavier Francis Sentenced for Assault At Prison

Xavier Francis, currently an inmate at His Majesty’s Prison, has been sentenced for Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm. The offence occurred on September 23rd, 2023, at the prison.

Following an amended indictment and guilty plea, Mr Francis was sentenced to twelve (12) months imprisonment, to be served consecutively to his existing sentence. His sentence was delivered at the St. Christopher Circuit High Court on November 10th, 2025, presided over by His Lordship Justice Iain Morley KC.

