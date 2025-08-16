Sports

WOMEN’S FOOTBALL SEASON KICKS OFF ST. KITTS AND NEVIS W CUP

Basseterre, St. Kitts — The St. Kitts and Nevis Football Association (SKNFA) is proud to announce the official start of the 2025 Women’s Knock Out season, beginning with the highly anticipated St. Kitts and Nevis W Cup. This thrilling tournament unites top women’s teams from both St. Kitts and Nevis as they compete for a coveted spot in the upcoming Federal Cup later this month, where the best from each island will clash for national glory and ultimate bragging rights.

On Nevis, the bracket saw early movement as Queen City did not compete, granting Hotspring Bath United an automatic advance. They now await the champions emerging from the St. Kitts side of the competition.

Over on St. Kitts, the tournament opened in electrifying fashion Wednesday night at the Atiba Harris Sporting Complex in St. Peters, where Security Forces United delivered a dominant performance against St. Peters Blue Angels. With a commanding 3-0 victory, Security Forces secured their place in the next round.

As the tournament progresses, fans can look forward to high-intensity matches, fierce rivalries, and inspiring displays of skill and determination from the nation’s top female footballers. All eyes are on the road to the Federal Cup finale, where pride, prestige, and history will be on the line.

Stay tuned for updates as the SKNFA Women’s Knock Out season continues to heat up.

-END-

