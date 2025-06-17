Woman Arrested And Charged With Larceny By Servant

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – June 17, 2025 – Police have arrested and formally charged Shaquiena Chandler of Lodge Village with three counts of larceny by servant.

Ms. Chandler was taken into custody yesterday, June 16, 2025, at approximately 1:30 PM at the RLB International Airport, based on three outstanding warrants.

She was subsequently charged with stealing a large sum of money between January 2024 and January 2025 while acting in the capacity of an employee at a local business.

Related