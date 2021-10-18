M.S. World Navigator Makes Unscheduled Call

BASSETERRE (18th October, 2021): The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis has given approval for the cruise ship M.S. World Navigator to make an unscheduled cruise call today at 11:15am to 5pm at South Friar’s Bay in St. Kitts.

The luxury liner will arrive with 61 passengers fully vaccinated, and 117 crew members. To mitigate risk and protect the general public, passengers and crew will only be allowed to use the facilities of the Carambola Beach Club. Please note tours will not be offered to cruise passengers.

The M.S. World Navigator will adhere to the following health and safety protocols:

All cruise passengers age 12 and older, must be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 with a World Health Organization (WHO) or U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved vaccine in order for the ship to be allowed entry to the port.

Individuals are considered fully vaccinated 2 weeks after a single dose in a one-dose series (only Johnson and Johnson vaccine in this instance) or last dose in a two-dose series (Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca/Oxford, Sinopharm or Sinovac).

All fully vaccinated passengers age 2 and older must submit a negative RT PCR test or Antigen test approved by the WHO 72 hours/3 days before embarkation of vessel at homeport at the beginning of the cruise.

Unvaccinated passengers over the age of 2 must submit a negative RT PCR test 72 hours/ 3 days within embarkation of vessel at homeport at the beginning of the cruise.

Unvaccinated passengers must be tested by the cruise line at the terminal on the day of embarkation at homeport before the beginning of the cruise using a RT PCR test to confirm a negative COVID-19 status.

95 % of all crew onboard the vessel must be fully vaccinated as per CDC guidelines. All crew servicing guests onboard the vessel must be fully vaccinated.

Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 are not to board the vessel.

Launching in 2021, World Navigator is the debut luxury adventure expedition vessel built for newcomer Atlas Ocean Voyages. Designed to traverse the most remote parts of the globe, World Navigator was created with environmental impact in mind. To that end, the ship features GPS positioning that eliminates the need to drop anchor, along with a set of hydro-jets that can propel the ship silently at up to five knots.

Other niceties across the vessel include L’Occitane toiletries in each of 98 cabins; butler service for all suites; and gourmet cuisine.#