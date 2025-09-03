Sports

Wilkes and Bailey Earn Full Track Scholarships to Monroe University

Pulse Administrator
1 Min Read
Anirah2CKaliyah2CLaTejah 20250903 133314 0000

By: Tito Chapman

Contents
Anirah Wilkes and LaTejah Bailey Join Kaliyah Jones at Monroe UniversityImmortals Track Club now has three athletes pursuing studies at Monroe University

Anirah Wilkes and LaTejah Bailey Join Kaliyah Jones at Monroe University

Two more Nevisians have gained fully funded track and field scholarships to Monroe University.

Immortals Track Club athletes, Anihra Wilkes and LaTejah, have begun the next chapter of their academic and athletic careers at Monroe University. Their scholarships cover both academic and athletic expenses.

Immortals Track Club now has three athletes pursuing studies at Monroe University

Immortals Track Club now has three athletes attending Monroe University; Kaliyah Jones, Anihra Wilkes and LaTejah Bailey.

fb img 17569091509001237041045397218861
Anirah Wilkes, Kaliyah Jones and LaTejah Bailey

Kaliyah Jones was the first athlete from the club to secure a fully funded scholarship from Monroe University.

Discover more from SKN PULSE

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Share this Article
Previous Article FB IMG 1756904398801 Assignment of Match Officials For 2025 SKNFA Premier League Finals
Additional Products

Microsoft 365 Business Professional

$15.99 / per month
WordPress

WordPress Basic

$12.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Online Store

$28.99 / per month
Email Marketing

Email Marketing Pro

$29.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Business

$9.99 / per month

You cannot copy content off of this page

Register Lost your password?

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy