Wilkes and Bailey Earn Full Track Scholarships to Monroe University

By: Tito Chapman

Anirah Wilkes and LaTejah Bailey Join Kaliyah Jones at Monroe University

Two more Nevisians have gained fully funded track and field scholarships to Monroe University.

Immortals Track Club athletes, Anihra Wilkes and LaTejah, have begun the next chapter of their academic and athletic careers at Monroe University. Their scholarships cover both academic and athletic expenses.

Immortals Track Club now has three athletes pursuing studies at Monroe University

Kaliyah Jones was the first athlete from the club to secure a fully funded scholarship from Monroe University.

