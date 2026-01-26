West Indies U19 Spinners Shine in Crucial Super Six Victory Over Ireland

Windhoek, Namibia – West Indies Under-19s showcased trademark Caribbean resilience in a spirited 25-run win over Ireland by DLS method in a rain-affected Super Six encounter at the ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2026.

In a contest that showcased the fighting spirit of West Indies cricket, it was the spin duo of Micah McKenzie and Vitel Lawes who turned the tide and grabbed six wickets between them to steer the team to victory and keep them on course for the semi-finals.





After winning the toss and electing to bat first, West Indies were 67/3 within the first 16 overs thanks to Ireland’s disciplined bowling attack, but the Caribbean side’s resilience soon shone through.





Wicketkeeper-batter Jewel Andrew’s composed 82-ball 66, featured four fours and as many sixes and provided the stability the innings needed, while his crucial 67-run fourth-wicket partnership with Jonathan van Lange (28) swung momentum back in West Indies’ favour.





Lower-order contributions from Aadian Racha (28) and Vitel Lawes (18) helped take the eventual total past 200 and West Indies were eventually bowled out for 226 in the 47th over.





Ireland’s run chase began promisingly with opener James West leading the charge. With 82/2 on the board with 18 overs bowled, Ireland appeared well set, but West Indies’ spinners soon dominated.









McKenzie ripped through Ireland’s middle order with figures of 4/36 from his 10 overs. Vitel Lawes complemented him superbly with 2/41 while they maintained firm control on Ireland’s scoring rate.





When rain arrived for the second time with Ireland on 164/7 after 40 overs, still requiring 62 from the final ten overs, DLS calculations soon confirmed what West Indies’ dominant spin display had already suggested and the victory was theirs by 25 runs.





As it stands, West Indies are third in Super Six Group 1, behind leaders Australia and second placed Afghanistan.





In the Super Six stage, the top three teams from Groups A and D have been combined into one group while the top three from Groups B and C formed another. Teams carry forward points, wins, and net run rate earned against other Super Six qualifiers from their group in the previous stage.





Each team plays two new matches against opponents from the corresponding group who finished in different positions.









As a result, West Indies advanced with the two points gained from their win over group rivals and fellow Super Six qualifier South Africa. They were then matched against Australia and Ireland, who finished first and third, respectively, in Group A.





The boys in Maroon do battle with Australia in their second and final Super Six game on Wednesday January 28 at the Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe.





Cricket West Indies urges all fans across the Caribbean and around the world to rally behind these exceptional young men as they continue their World Cup journey.





Fans can view the action on ESPN Caribbean and Disney+ across the Caribbean region, Willow TV for North American viewers and Sky Sports in the United Kingdom. Global live streaming is also accessible through ICC.tv.









