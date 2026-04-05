kelly newton
Sports

Kelly and Newton advance to U17 800m final

Pulse Administrator
By Pulse Administrator
0 Min Read

By: T. Chapman

Kymarni Newton and Najeeb Kelly have both advanced to the final for the Boys U17 800m final.

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Najeeb Kelly won section 2 of his heat with a time of 2:00.72.

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Kymarni Newtown ran a personal bests of 1:58.25.

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