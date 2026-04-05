Sports Kelly and Newton advance to U17 800m final Last updated: April 5, 2026 6:14 pm By Pulse Administrator Share 0 Min Read SHARE By: T. Chapman Kymarni Newton and Najeeb Kelly have both advanced to the final for the Boys U17 800m final. Najeeb Kelly won section 2 of his heat with a time of 2:00.72. Kymarni Newtown ran a personal bests of 1:58.25. Related Share This Article Facebook Copy Link Print Additional Products Microsoft 365 Business Professional$15.99 / per monthAdd to cart WordPress WordPress Basic$12.99 / per monthAdd to cart Website Builder Website Builder Online Store$28.99 / per monthAdd to cart Email Marketing Email Marketing Pro$29.99 / per monthAdd to cart Website Builder Website Builder Business$9.99 / per monthAdd to cart