West Indies Names Squad for Women’s ODI Tour to Ireland

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua — Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced the15-member squad for the upcoming Senior Women’s One-Day International tour of Ireland which gets underway on Friday July 10, with all three fixtures being played at Bready Cricket Club, Bready.





There is one change to the group that was selected for the Tri-series against Ireland and Pakistan and the recently concluded ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, with Realeanna Grimmond replacing the injured Chinelle Henry.





The tour marks the team’s third assignment of the new ICC Women’s Championship cycle, offering another opportunity to bank points and build momentum on the road to World Cup qualification.





Looking ahead to the series, Head Coach Shane Deitz, stated:



“Ireland would be a tough opponent in their conditions, and we need to adapt fast and make sure we play some good cricket,”

said Deitz.



“These are valuable points for qualification for the next ODI World Cup and this series and the next few series over the next six to eight months are really important for us to get some wins on the board and make sure we’re in contention for that next ODI World Cup.”

Fresh from an ICC Women’s T20 World Cup campaign that saw the West Indies reach the semi-finals, Captain Hayley Matthews is now focused on the challenge ahead.



“We’ve had a little bit of time to reflect on the World Cup and take the lessons from it. Our focus is firmly on what’s ahead. Everyone is excited to get back out there, and this ODI series against Ireland is a great opportunity to build on our successes in the World Cup,”

she said.



Fans can watch the action on Cricket Ireland’s YouTube channel or visit windiescricket.com and @windiescricket social media pages for match updates.





Women’s Squad for the tour of Ireland:



Hayley Matthews (Captain)

Aaliyah Alleyne

Shemaine Campbelle

Jahzara Claxton

Deandra Dottin

Afy Fletcher

Jannillea Glasgow

Realeanna Grimmond

Shawnisha Hector

Zaida James

Qiana Joseph

Mandy Mangru

Ashmini Munisar

Karishma Ramharack

Stafanie Taylor

Team Management Unit:



Head Coach – Shane Deitz

Team Manager – Sheena Gooding

Assistant Coach – Damien Wright

Assistant Coach – Ryan Austin

Assistant Coach – Shane Dowrich

Physiotherapist – Ashley Stephens

Strength & Conditioning Coach – Hector Martinez

Performance Coach – Dr. Nadine Sammy

Media & Content Officer – John Phillips

Match Schedule:

1st ODI – July 10, 5:45 AM AST / 4:45 AM JA, Bready Cricket Club, Bready

2nd ODI – July 12, 5:45 AM AST / 4:45 AM JA, Bready Cricket Club, Bready

3rd ODI – July 15, 5:45 AM AST / 4:45 AM JA, Bready Cricket Club, Bready

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