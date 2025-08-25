VILLAGE SUPERSTARS START FINAL FOUR WITH VICTORY

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS–The 2025 NBGC Premier League Final Four Playoffs began with an explosive start on Sunday, August 24, at the National Bank Group (NBG) Technical Center inSt. Peters.

In a night of high-stakes football, regular season champions Rams Village Superstars secured a crucial 1-0 victory, while the opening match ended in a stalemate.In the second match of the evening, Rams Village Superstars edged out a determined Azul Cayon Rockets side with a decisive 1-0 win. The lone goal of the match came from League MVP G’Vaune Amory in the 65th minute.

Village’s Head Coach, George “Yellowman” Isaac, praised his team’s resilience, particularly highlighting the performance of makeshift goalkeeper Raheem Rogers. “It was tough. It was real tough. Based on the team we played against…we didn’t have the full strength of a goalkeeper; we had to pull out and just maintain the pressure and just soak up the pressure,” Isaac stated. “(Rogers) really did well for us and I just hope he just hold out for the time being.”

For Cayon, Head Coach Anthony “Nets” Isaac acknowledged his team’s strong play but lamented their lack of finishing. “The team played well, just didn’t deliver a goal. But, again, I still have to go back to the drawing table and work some more on finishing in the zone,” he said. He added: “You’re going to always put pressure on any team that drops first points in a tournament like this.”

The evening’s first match saw defending champions S L Horsford’s St. Paul’s United and SOL IAS Conaree FC play to a hard-fought 0-0 draw. St. Paul’s Assistant Coach Jamal Jeffers expressed mixed feelings about the result. “Tough game, but, you know, it’s Final Four. We didn’t lose. At the end of the day, you know, we picked up a point, so we just move forward, learn from our mistakes, and we just go forward,” Jeffers commented. “I think St. Paul’s like to do things the hard way…it’s not something I rely on, but at the end of the day, it’s reality, so we’ve just got to deal with it.”

Conaree’s Assistant Coach Sven Korte viewed the result more positively. “I would say a shared point is OK. We are still in the game, in the Final Four,” he remarked, while also noting the team’s need for improvement. “We haven’t been completely satisfied with how they executed the move forward, and we were very, very bad in terms of the chance of goals we had. So we need to improve on that. You get a certain number of chances, and you need at least to get one in.”

The opening night of the 2025 Final Four Playoffs was a resounding success, drawing an electriccrowd to the NBG Technical Center, which served as the venue for a major competition for the first time in a while. The excitement is set to continue on Wednesday, August 27th, with another double-header:

• 6:00 PM: S L Horsford’s St. Paul’s United vs. Azul Cayon Rockets

• 8:00 PM: Rams Village Superstars vs. SOL IAS Conaree FC

