Colin Archibald picked in West Indies ‘A’ squad for series against Bangladesh ‘A’

By: T. Chapman

Cricket West Indies (CWI) Senior Men’s Selection Panel on Monday (August 1) selected fast bowler Colin Archibald in the 14-man West Indies ‘A’ squad which will take on Bangladesh A in two four-day first class matches.

Archibald, who has been consistent throughout this year’s season with bat and ball, is presently playing Minor League Cricket in Florida with the Morrisville Raptors.

The promising Nevisian fast bowler has played for the CWI President’s XI, twice for the year so far.

His selection to the West Indies ‘A’ team affords him an opportunity to further impress the selection panel.

Just this year, Archibald created history when he scored his maiden first class century, 106* off 109 balls as a #10 batsman against the Windwards Volcanoes.

Joshua Da Silva, the wicket-keeper/batter, will lead the team in both formats, with Andre Coley as the Head Coach. The squads feature several players with international experience, as well as others who have graduated from the CWI Rising Stars U19 and CWI Emerging Players teams. CWI

The four-day matches will start at 10am (9am Jamaica Time) and the limited-overs matches will start at 9:30am (8:30am Jamaica Time). LIVE ball-by-ball scoring of each game will be available through the www.windiescricket.com match centre while CWI will be LIVE streaming via the Windies Cricket YouTube channel.