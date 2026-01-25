Wesley Prentice Charged With Cannabis Offences

Wesley Prentice Charged With Cannabis OffencesWesley Prentice of Hard Times, Nevis, has been charged with the offences of Cultivation of Cannabis, and Possession of Cannabis with Intent to Supply following the execution of a search warrant at his residence on January 21st, 2026.

During the search, Police officers found multiple growing plants on Mr Prentice’s property, all of which were later confirmed to be Cannabis. The plants were subsequently uprooted and taken into custody along with other items of evidential value.

Mr Prentice was charged with the aforementioned offences on January 22nd, 2026, at the Cotton Ground Police Station.







