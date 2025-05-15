VICTORIA ROAD PRESCHOOL RENAMED LEONIE JAMES PRESCHOOL

Basseterre, St. Kitts, Thursday, May 15, 2025: The Victoria Road Preschool is now officially renamed the Leonie James Preschool. The renaming ceremony, held on Thursday, May 15, represents a significant milestone in the school’s proud and longstanding history.

The decision to rename the school honours Mrs. Leonie James, a past educator, nation builder, and pioneer for Early Childhood Education.

Minister of Education, Hon. Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, in remarks, expressed “The renaming of this institution is a fitting tribute to our stalwart, pioneer educator – Mrs. James. It is a public acknowledgement of Mrs. James’ indelible mark on our nation. It is a statement that we value foresight, dedication, and transformative leadership. It is a reminder to current and future generations that one person, with a clear vision and a compassionate heart, can indeed change the world, or at least, our little corner of it, for the better.”

Ms. Kimona Browne, Director, Early Childhood Development Unit, shared:

“It is with heartfelt pride, and a deep sense of respect, that I stand before you today to mark a truly historic occasion – the renaming of Victoria Road Preschool to the Leonie James Preschool. This moment not only honours an exceptional woman but also celebrates the very roots and evolution of early childhood education in our Federation. The history of this institution is linked with the history of structured early childhood education in our Federation, and both bear the indelible imprint of Mrs. Leonie James’ vision and dedication.”

The renaming of the Victoria Road Pre-School is ushering in the celebrations of a significant milestone of Child Month and recognizes the significant role that Mrs. Leonie James played in Early Childhood Education.

“One of her most visible and enduring legacies is the annual observance of Child Month, which she launched in June 1983 with the first Child Month March. Initially marked by community-based events, it has grown into a nationwide celebration with a full calendar of activities, often guided by themes and reflecting her commitment to inclusivity,” stated Mrs. Icilma Knight, Parent Advocate at the ECDU, whodelivered the biography of Mrs. James.

In response, Ms. Maria Crawford, daughter of Mrs. Leonie James, conveyed sincere thanks in her stead.

“On behalf of my mother Leonie James, who is present with us today, and on behalf of my family, I wish to convey our sincere and heartfelt thanks to the Government of St. Kitts Nevis, The Ministry of Education and the Early Childhood Development Unit for this singular honour that is being bestowed upon her.”

