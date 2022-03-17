BASSETERRE (15th March, 2022): St. Kitts continues to be recognized by the top world travel experts as both St. Kitts and the St. Kitts Tourism Authority have been selected as shortlisted nominees in the 29th annual World Travel Awards. Nominations are in two categories: St. Kitts is a 2022 finalist for the Caribbean’s Leading Dive Destination, and the St. Kitts Tourism Authority is a 2022 finalist in the Caribbean’s Leading Tourist Board category.



Citizens, residents and lovers of the destination can make their vote count by visiting here to vote for St. Kitts and the St. Kitts Tourism Authority in the respective categories. The nominee gaining the most votes in each category will be announced as the 2022 World Travel Awards winner. The international voting window for Caribbean regions opens today on 15 March and runs until midnight 3 May.



“We are proud that St. Kitts has been recognized as a finalist by such a prestigious global organization,” said Ellison “Tommy” Thompson, CEO of St. Kitts Tourism Authority. “These types of designations and accolades help us reach new international audiences and reiterate to our partners and potential travelers that St. Kitts is a premier destination for a quintessential Caribbean experience. Whether travelers are seeking adventure, world-class diving, relaxation, exceptional culinary and cultural experiences, or a romantic getaway, St. Kitts has something for everyone. We hope you will vote for us in both categories as we strive to continue building awareness of our destination internationally.”



Local stakeholders and verified travel professionals are encouraged to vote, with each vote carrying more weight than a consumer vote. To apply for the upgrade, users are required to complete the Travel Industry Voters section on registration and submit a minimum of 10 votes. Verification is at the sole discretion of World Travel Awards.



#

Disclaimer





This article was posted in its entirety as received by SKN PULSE. This Curation Network & Social Media Agency does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and editorials. Therefore, the views expressed therein are not necessarily those of SKNPULSE or SKN PULSE Social, its sponsors or advertisers.