UPDATE | SEARCH FOR MISSING HIKER — MT. LIAMUIGA

The search for missing visitor Wang Ziyuan, last seen on the Mt. Liamuiga trail on Wednesday, May 27th, 2026, continues into its fourth day.

Over the past two days, joint search teams comprising officers of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF), the St. Kitts-Nevis Defence Force, the St. Kitts-Nevis Fire and Rescue Department, officers from the Police Training School, the Forest Unit, the Red Cross, and the Ross University K9 Unit have conducted extensive wide-area search operations across the mountain. Searches on both *hursday, May 29th (Day 3) and Friday, May 30th (Day 4) ran for the duration of the day. Mr Wang has not yet been located.

The RSCNPF and all partnering agencies remain committed to finding Mr. Wang and will continue search operations. Updates will be issued as the situation develops.

The Force thanks all volunteers, agencies, and members of the public who have supported and continue to support this effort. 🙏

If you have any information that may assist in locating Mr Wang, please contact emergency services immediately at 911.