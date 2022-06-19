UPDATE FROM DOMINICA: ACCUSED CHILD ABDUCTOR SHOT DEAD 

The man accused of abducting a 12 year old in Dominica, sparking a nationwide search is dead.

31 year-old Keyan Alexander who is alleged to have abducted 12 year old Kernisha Etienne over a week ago, succumbed to a gunshot wound on Saturday.

Lincoln Corbette, Deputy Chief of Police said:

At about 3:15 PM on the 18th of June 2022, while searching a police patrol team encountered Keyan armed with a cutlass about three feet long.

He further added, “The police attempted to apprehend him but he charged at the police with the cutlass and the police took action to subdue him by shooting at his legs.”

Immediate action was taken by the police to render first aid to the injured suspect.

During that time he said certain things to the police as to the possible whereabouts of Kernisha Etienne. As a result, the search has been intensified in the area to find Kernisha Etienne.

Alexander was on the run for the past eleven days.

The man believed to have been mentally ill took Etienne from her home shortly before midnight on June 7.