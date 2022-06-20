EASY LIKE SUNDAY MORNING; BOLD CAMPBELL WRAPS UP TEST WIN!

Padma Bridge Friendship Test Series, presented by Walton

West Indies vs Bangladesh – 1st Test, Day 4

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

Toss: West Indies won by 7 wickets

Player of the Match: Kemar Roach

Scorecard: https://www.windiescricket.com/matches/211919/#scorecard

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – John Campbell finished things in grand style on Sunday morning as he smashed the winning six to lift West Indies to a comfortable victory. The home team needed only seven more overs to beat Bangladesh and take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. West Indies finished on 88-3 after resuming the fourth day on 49-3 in the second innings and needing 35 more runs to clinch the series opener.

The left-handed Campbell accelerated the scoring rate with a number of sizzling drive and cuts and finished the match with a six over long-off from a flighted delivery by Najmul Hossain Shanto. He hit nine fours and the maximum six in his 58 not out off 67 balls. Jermaine Blackwood was at the other end, undefeated on 26 after the pair came to their team’s rescue with a fourth-wicket partnership of 79. Bangladesh medium-pacer Khaled Ahmed, who took three wickets in 11 balls on the third evening, was unable to break through again. He finished with 3-27 from eight accurate overs.

Earlier, Bangladesh had made 103 in the first innings and 245 in the second innings, having recovered from 109-6. Kemar Roach was the bowling hero with a five-wicket haul (21.4-10-53-5) to move to 249 Test wickets – joint sixth on the West Indies all-time list with the legendary Michael Holding. West Indies scored 265 in its first innings, with 94 from skipper Kraigg Brathwaite.

SKIPPER HAPPY WITH WIN

The Skipper said: “We batted more than 100-overs in the first innings which was quite good… and Roach has been bowling well which set the tone for us at the start of the match as well as in the second innings. He is a champion, and he adds a lot to the team. It was also very pleasing to see Campbell get a half-century in the second innings and lead us to the victory….This result motivates us to push ourselves more.”

The win continues the West Indies impressive showing in Test cricket this year. So far, they have played four Tests – with two wins and two draws. The other victory was against England at the Grenada National Stadium in March when they won the Richards/Botham Trophy. The triumph also helps West Indies solidify their sixth spot in the ICC World Test Championship, with 12 points taking their point percentage to 43.75, and closer to Pakistan who are fifth with 52.38 percent.

The teams now travel to Saint Lucia for the second and final Test, which starts on Friday. First ball daily is 10am (9am Jamaica Time).

Story Credit: Cricket West Indies