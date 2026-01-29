UNAUTHORISED ONLINE ACCESS TO ELECTORAL OFFICE COMPUTER SYSTEM DISCOVERED AND DISCONTINUED, CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION LAUNCHED

Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis — The Office of the Supervisor of Elections advises the general public that it has been discovered that a person or persons were accessing the computer systems of the Electoral Office located on Central Street, Basseterre, by remote online means without authorisation. Initial investigations suggest this has been taking place over the last few months.



Upon discovery of this activity, the Information Technology Department was immediately engaged and has since discontinued and disabled the unauthorised remote access. The Supervisor of Elections has commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident and has contacted the White Collar Crime Unit of the Royal Saint Christopher and Nevis Police Force for support.



Preliminary assessments indicate that there has been no compromise, alteration, or corruption of the Registers or Lists of Voters. However, it appears that the person or persons who gained unauthorised access were extracting the electoral list and related information. The Office is treating this matter with the utmost seriousness and is taking all necessary steps to safeguard the integrity of the electoral system and its data.



Action will be taken to the full extent of the law to bring the perpetrators of these actions to justice. No stone will be left unturned in this regard.



The Supervisor of Elections reminds the public that the preparation, custody, and publication of the Registers and Monthly Lists of Voters are governed strictly by the National Assembly Elections Act. Under the Act, only the Chief Registration Officer (the Supervisor of Elections) is authorised to prepare and publish the official registers and lists in the manner and at the times prescribed by law, including their publication by official notice and other lawful means.



The Office of the Supervisor of Elections urges all members of the public, political parties, and organisations to respect the legal framework governing electoral information and to rely only on officially published lists issued in accordance with the Act.



The Office further advises that the annual Register of Voters, as of November 2025, will be posted in each polling division on Friday, January 30, 2026, pursuant to law. All registered voters are requested to carefully check the Register of Voters to ensure that their names are correctly listed.



Members of the general public are also invited to listen to a recent public statement by the Supervisor of Elections, which provides additional clarification on the status of the electoral lists.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x9r-qJ7rRDk



Further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.



– End –

Related