UAN SUMMIT to be held in St Kitts and Nevis

United Ancient Indigenous Enlightened Nations (UAN)

The United Ancient Indigenous Enlightened Nations (UAN), an Intergovernmental Organisation representing over 160 Indigenous Member Nations and communities worldwide, will be hosting a fully free UAN SUMMIT in St Kitts and Nevis, October 1- November 1, 2025.

“Founded to elevate Indigenous voices globally, it operates under a Charter promoting international cooperation, ancestral wisdom preservation, and sustainable development through Indigenous leadership.

“The UAN represents more than 300 million Indigenous peoples across all inhabited continents, serving as both guardian and advocate for the world’s most ancient continuous civilisations. The organisation harnesses millennia of accumulated knowledge and sustainable practices to contribute to humanity’s future development.”

Main Highlights of UAN SUMMIT

October 1- November 1, 2025, in St Kitts – Nevis include:

Daily Morning Yoga;

20+ Transformative leadership workshops;

Fresh health meals served daily – all completely free;

Expert mentorship from seasoned leaders;

Practical AI training for the modern world;

Life-changing results in health, wealth and relationships.

Register now: ecitizen.info/pss + 1 (869) 665-2265

UAN Vision For Future

The UAN envisions a world where Indigenous wisdom guides global decision-making, where ancestral knowledge informs modern solutions, and where the rights and contributions of Indigenous peoples are fully recognised and respected. Through our collective voice and coordinated action, we work toward a future of environmental sustainability, social justice, and spiritual harmony for all inhabitants of our shared Earth.

As guardians of the world’s oldest continuous civilisations and stewards of its most biodiverse territories, Indigenous Nations through the UAN offer humanity essential guidance for navigating contemporary challenges while honoring the sacred responsibility to future generations.

UAN Mission

To establish a dignified and authoritative platform for Indigenous leadership that harnesses ancestral wisdom, ensures cultural legitimacy, and drives collaborative innovation—thereby enhancing global dialogue, strengthening regional stability, and advancing sustainable solutions for planetary challenges.

UAN’s global network of over 160 Indigenous-led organisations, funds, and agencies promotes Indigenous sovereignty and applies ancestral wisdom to modern challenges.

