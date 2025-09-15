Entertainment

UAN SUMMIT to be held in St Kitts and Nevis

Pulse Administrator
2 Min Read
uan summit 1

By UAN

Contents
United Ancient Indigenous Enlightened Nations (UAN)Main Highlights of UAN SUMMITUAN Vision For FutureUAN Mission

United Ancient Indigenous Enlightened Nations (UAN)

The United Ancient Indigenous Enlightened Nations (UAN), an Intergovernmental Organisation representing over 160 Indigenous Member Nations and communities worldwide, will be hosting a fully free UAN SUMMIT in St Kitts and Nevis, October 1- November 1, 2025.

“Founded to elevate Indigenous voices globally, it operates under a Charter promoting international cooperation, ancestral wisdom preservation, and sustainable development through Indigenous leadership.

“The UAN represents more than 300 million Indigenous peoples across all inhabited continents, serving as both guardian and advocate for the world’s most ancient continuous civilisations. The organisation harnesses millennia of accumulated knowledge and sustainable practices to contribute to humanity’s future development.”

Main Highlights of UAN SUMMIT

October 1- November 1, 2025, in St Kitts – Nevis include:

  • Daily Morning Yoga;
  • 20+ Transformative leadership workshops;
  • Fresh health meals served daily – all completely free;
  • Expert mentorship from seasoned leaders;
  • Practical AI training for the modern world;
  • Life-changing results in health, wealth and relationships.

Register now: ecitizen.info/pss + 1 (869) 665-2265

img 1289

UAN Vision For Future

The UAN envisions a world where Indigenous wisdom guides global decision-making, where ancestral knowledge informs modern solutions, and where the rights and contributions of Indigenous peoples are fully recognised and respected. Through our collective voice and coordinated action, we work toward a future of environmental sustainability, social justice, and spiritual harmony for all inhabitants of our shared Earth.

img 1293

As guardians of the world’s oldest continuous civilisations and stewards of its most biodiverse territories, Indigenous Nations through the UAN offer humanity essential guidance for navigating contemporary challenges while honoring the sacred responsibility to future generations.

img 1290

UAN Mission

To establish a dignified and authoritative platform for Indigenous leadership that harnesses ancestral wisdom, ensures cultural legitimacy, and drives collaborative innovation—thereby enhancing global dialogue, strengthening regional stability, and advancing sustainable solutions for planetary challenges.

img 1291

UAN’s global network of over 160 Indigenous-led organisations, funds, and agencies promotes Indigenous sovereignty and applies ancestral wisdom to modern challenges.

img 1292

Discover more from SKN PULSE

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Share this Article
Previous Article FB IMG 1757930992611 Akanye Samuel Francis first SKN hurdler to compete at World Championships
Next Article SKN 20250324 135108 0000 Government of St. Kitts and Nevis Clarifies Reports on Utah Valley University Shooting Suspect
Additional Products

Microsoft 365 Business Professional

$15.99 / per month
WordPress

WordPress Basic

$12.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Online Store

$28.99 / per month
Email Marketing

Email Marketing Pro

$29.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Business

$9.99 / per month
error: SKN PULSE content is protected !!
Register Lost your password?

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy