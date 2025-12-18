Minister Duggins Pays Emotional Tribute, Parliament Observes Silence for Cultural Pillar Janet Johnson

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS AND NEVIS, 18th December 2025 – In an emotional moment during the second day of the 2026 parliamentary budget debate, the Honourable Samal Duggins, Minister of Creative Economy and Culture, led a solemn tribute to the late Janet Johnson, a revered figure in national pageantry and culture, following a moment of silence observed by the entire House.

The minister’s address began by celebrating the vibrant success of the recent Carnival launch and the Republic Bank Talented Teen show, which drew thousands.

His remarks turned emotional as he recalled celebrating the new Talented Teen winner’s victory alongside her mother, Janet Johnson, only to mourn her passing less than a day later.

He then formally requested a moment of silence for “the extraordinary Janet Johnson, who has given her life to service of pageantry, of culture, and of artistic development. She has given her entire life to it.”

Sharing a personal perspective, Minister Duggins recounted knowing Johnson for over twenty years, from his own early days in entertainment. He remembered her as a perpetually vibrant and supportive force within the cultural sector.

He remembered Johnson as a “bubbly, lively spirit” who “exuded vibrance” and was “very supportive in so many ways.” In honouring her memory, Minister Duggins encouraged the nation to embody Johnson’s celebratory spirit. He suggested the best way to pay tribute is to continue fostering the vibrant cultural life she dedicated herself to, echoing the carnival sentiment she would have championed: to let the celebration play on.

“I want to encourage us as we honour her to continue to celebrate as she did. Be as vibrant as she was,” Duggins urged his colleagues and the nation. “When I looked at the video with her on stage celebrating her daughter’s success, you saw her in living color.”

The tribute highlighted the profound personal connections within the nation’s cultural community and underscored Janet Johnson’s foundational role in nurturing artistic talent. Parliament’s collective pause served as a powerful recognition of a life dedicated to elevating St. Kitts and Nevis’s creative spirit.

