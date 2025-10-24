UAN Hosts Historic Diwali Celebration in St. Kitts & Nevis

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS & NEVIS – The United Ancient Indigenous Enlightened Nations (UAN) marked a milestone Sunday, October 19, with its first Diwali Festival in St. Kitts & Nevis. The Festival of Lights gathered representatives from over 160 Indigenous nations as part of the UAN Summit, the month-long gathering devoted to ancestral wisdom and planetary harmony.

Aligned with UAN’s mission to restore balance, the event honored Diwali’s message of light triumphing over darkness through unique arts like rangoli, and divine leelas, performances, by Indigenous communities. During this auspicious time, celebrations and rituals were also conducted in coordination with over 100 countries worldwide. “Diwali shows that darkness cannot exist where light shines,” said a UAN representative. More than a celebration of Hindu tradition, the evening bridged cultures, highlighting the shared spiritual heritage across the globe. Open to participants and the local community, it underscored St. Kitts & Nevis’s growing role as a hub for intercultural dialogue and renewal.