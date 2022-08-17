Police seize guns and ammunition

Police on St. Kitts have seized two illegal firearms following a search that was conducted on a fishing vessel in Dieppe Bay.

The search was conducted on Tuesday 16 August.

According to the Police, one (1) AK-47 rifle with a scope with sixty-four (64) 7.62mm rounds of ammunition and one (1) Taurus semi-automatic 9mm pistol with laser, and one hundred and fifty-two (152) 9mm rounds of ammunition were found.

The police made no mention of any arrest being made or charges being filed.

To date, five (5) illegal firearms have been taken into Police custody.