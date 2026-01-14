U.S. Pauses Immigrant Visa Processing For Several Countries

The pause takes effect January 21 and applies to permanent visas issued abroad

By: T. Chapman

The US State Department will pause immigrant visa processing for 75 countries.

Immigration from these 75 countries will be paused while the State Department reassesses immigration processing procedures to prevent the entry of foreign nationals who would take welfare and public benefits. US Department of State

According to the State Department, the pause will impact dozens of countries including Somalia, Haiti, Iran and Eritrea.



The new measure, expected to take effect on January 21, will target individuals seeking to permanently migrate to the United States, (applies only to immigrant visas, including employment-based and family-based visas).



Media reports indicate that U.S. State Department officials raised concerns over the so-called “public charge” rule, referring to migrants who make use of public services.



In a statement published on the official X account of the State Department, the administration noted:

The State Department will pause immigrant visa processing from 75 countries whose migrants take welfare from the American people at unacceptable rates. The freeze will remain active until the U.S. can ensure that new immigrants will not extract wealth from the American people.



Various media outlets have reported that Antigua and Barbuda, The Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Cuba, Dominica, Grenada, Haiti, Jamaica, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines may be included on the list.

SKN PULSE is working to verify the accuracy of said information. The State Department has not officially confirmed all the countries that will be impacted.