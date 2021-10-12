St. Kitts and Nevis signs visa waiver with Gabon

(Belgrade, October 11, 2021– At a brief ceremony Monday (October 11, 2021) in the margins of the 60th Anniversary of the Non-Aligned Movement Summit in Serbia, the Honourable Mark Brantley, Minister of Foreign Affairs for St. Kitts and Nevis, signed a visa waiver agreement with His Excellency Mr. Pacôme Moubelet Boubeya, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Gabon.

St. Kitts and Nevis formalized diplomatic relations with Gabon in January 2018. This visa waiver agreement signals the two countries’ strong commitment to augment economic and cultural ties that would redound to the mutual benefit of their citizens.

Images: (l-r) His Excellency Mr. Pacôme Moubelet Boubeya, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Gabon and Honourable Mark Brantley, Minister of Foreign Affairs for St. Kitts and Nevis, sign a visa waiver agreement between the two nations on October 11, 2021 during the 60th Anniversary of the Non-Aligned Movement Summit in Belgrade, Serbia

Gabon is located on the west coast of Central Africa. It is rich in natural resources as the fifth largest oil producer in Africa and with 90 percent of its landscape covered in tropical rain forest, it is the second-most forested country in the world. This has positioned Gabon to become a green superpower and a global leader in climate change mitigation.

The reciprocal visa waiver allows nationals of St. Kitts and Nevis to travel to Gabon for tourism, business or while in transit for up to 90 days without having to obtain a visa, and likewise for nationals of Gabon traveling to the Federation.

