The U.S. Embassy in Bridgetown is proud to announce the 2022 cohort for the U.S. Department of State’s Young Leaders of the Americas Initiative (YLAI) Fellowship. This year we celebrate Christina Pooler and Kerri-Anne Brathwaite (Barbados); Bevon Charles and Tallia Rogers (Grenada); Renee Edwards-Ambrose and Chaneil Imhoff (Antigua and Barbuda); Veronique Lamontagne-Flerin and D’Atra Prospere (Saint Lucia); Elenie Philogene (Dominica); Mandecia Marsham (Saint Kitts and Nevis); and Cenus Jr. Hinds (Saint Vincent and the Grenadines), who have been accepted to the program out of hundreds of applicants. Launched in 2015, YLAI empowers emerging entrepreneurs from the Caribbean and Latin America through an online network and in-person fellowship exchange. The 2022 exchange will bring together more than 280 young leaders from 37 countries in the Caribbean, Latin America, and Canada.

The 2022 YLAI Fellowship, sponsored by the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs of the U.S. Department of State, includes a hybrid program in which fellows will complete the YLAI Entrepreneurial Leadership Curriculum virtually and then travel to the United States to work alongside a U.S. business. Fellows will form cohorts across 20 U.S. cities to collaborate with their peers to address shared business challenges during the four-week exchange. Additionally, they will engage in virtual and in-person events and cross-cultural activities. The program combines technical entrepreneurship training with leadership development and networking opportunities. Since 2015, more than 1,000 YLAI fellows have built connections with 873 U.S. host businesses and organizations; 84 percent of these fellows attracted new resources within one year of completing the program. The program concludes with a forum in Washington, D.C. in July.

More information is available at ylai.state.gov on both the YLAI fellowship and network.

