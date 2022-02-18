U.S. Ambassador Visits St. Kitts and Nevis 

U.S. Ambassador to St. Kitts and Nevis, the Eastern Caribbean and the OECS Linda Taglialatela visited the Federation for a two-day visit from Thursday February 17 to Friday February 18. During her visit, Ambassador Taglialatela met with Prime Minister Timothy Harris and discussed a number of areas in which the United States will continue to work with St. Kitts and Nevis to enhance bilateral relations.

Ambassador Taglialatela also held meetings with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Premier of Nevis, Mark Brantley, Minister of Human Settlement, National Health Insurance, Social Security, Ecclesiastical Affairs, Social Development and Gender Affairs Honorable Eugene Hamilton, , Taiwan Ambassador Michael Lin, and Governor of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank Timothy Antoine. The United States has donated two field hospitals worth more than US$1.2 million to St. Kitts and Nevis along with 18,000 Pfizer vaccines to the people of St. Kitts and Nevis completely free of charge in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. This donation builds on 18,000 Pfizer vaccine doses donated by the United States to Saint Kitts and Nevis in August and December 2021.

This week, the United States delivered over 212,000 doses of Pfizer vaccines throughout the Eastern Caribbean.

