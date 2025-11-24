U.S. AIRFORCE DELIVERS SCHOOL SUPPLIES TO THE FEDERATION ON BEHALF OF THE ATIME4Us FOUNDATION

Basseterre: St. Kitts, Monday, November 24, 2025:​ The arrival of the U.S. Airforce aircraft USAF C17 Globemaster to the Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport on Sunday November 23, marked the conclusion of the 2025 philanthropic efforts from the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints and the ATimeUs Foundation to the Ministry of Education.

Officials from the Ministry of Education, Chief Education Officer, Mr. Francil Morris and the Director of the Curriculum Development Unit, Mrs. Amanda Edmeade, Ms. Gayshiel Grandison, St. Kitts and Nevis Political and Economic Officer, Embassy of the United States of America, with representatives from the ATime4Us Foundation and the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints welcomed the aircraft.

The donations which will be used to enhance the teaching and Learning environment within the primary schools, will be distributed in a ceremony on Wednesday, November 26.

