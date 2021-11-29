Police Investigating Non-fatal Shooting Incident In Brown Hill

Basseterre, St. Kitts, November 29, 2021 (RSCNPF): The Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting incident that occurred on November 28, 2021, in which Aldre James, of Fig Tree (Nevis) and Ivan James of Brown Hill, were injured.

Investigations so far have revealed that sometime after 11 p.m. on Sunday, both men were in a vehicle driving through the Brown Hill area when two unknown assailants came out of another vehicle and fired several shots at them. Aldra James received abrasion wounds to his arm and abdomen and Ivan James received a gunshot wound to his leg. Both men were transported to the Alexandra Hospital where Aldre was treated and discharged and Ivan is warded in a stable condition.

Personnel from the Forensic Department processed the scene and collected items of evidential value.

The Police are urging persons with information about this incident to contact the Charlestown Police Station by dialling 469-5391, the nearest Police Station or the Crime Hotline at 707.

