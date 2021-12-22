Tyrell Williams Primary School Benefits From SKNFA Grassroots Drive

Photo: Tyrell Williams

The SKNFA President Atiba Harris continues his commitment to enhancing and supporting grassroots football in St. Kitts and Nevis with a donation of football equipment to the Tyrrell Williams Primary school done early November. Mr. Harris and SKNFA Second Vice President Cuthbert Caines pose with Principal Mrs. Samuel, Deputy Principal Mrs. Williams, teacher Mrs. Browne and Coach Lance Lewis after the presentation. SKNFA First Vice President and Head of Marketing Mr. Shawn White stated: “We believe that the key to resetting football in St. Kitts and Nevis is to increase our involvement within the schools at an early age and continuous support to those students throughout our tenure as executives of the SKNFA.”

