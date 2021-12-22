SKNFA Hosts Training Retreat On Nevis 

Photo: Nevis training

In an effort to forge stronger ties with our sister island of Nevis, the SKNFA has embarked upon a training retreat at the MONDO sporting race track. U20 Footballers all across the island would have benefited from not having to venture over to St. Kitts, but also the honour of training with their national team in a familiar environment. We salute the hard working coaches, staff and players who continue to break the status quo, as we move to raise the standard of football in St. Kitts and Nevis.

-END-