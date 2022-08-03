Two Nevisians Named In Leewards U19 Squad: Bowen-Tuckett Appointed Captain
By: T. Chapman
Nevisians, Carlon Bowen-Tuckett and Onaje Amory have been selected to the Leeward Islands team that will participate in the upcoming regional under 19 tournament.
Wicket-Keeper batsman, Carlon Bowen-Tuckett has been appointed as captain of the team. Both Bowen-Tuckett and Amory featured for the West Indies in the ICC U19 World Cup held earlier this year.
Kittitian, Ronald Williams was also selected to represent the Leewards.
The 14 member Leewards U19 squad reads as follows:
Carlon Bowen-Tuckett (c) – Nevis
Michael Greaves (VC) – Antigua
Malique Walsh – Antigua
Tarek Charles – Antigua
Hilroy Andrew Jr – Antigua
Jewel Andrew – Antigua
Nathan Edward – St. Maarten
Michael Palmer – St. Maarten
Yanique Watley – Antigua
Micah McKenzie – Antigua
Onaje Amory – Nevis
Chamiqueko Landefort – St. Maarten
Ronald Williams – St. Kitts
Amarius Harris – St. Maarten
De-Antre Drew, Ephraim Pollard and Dimetri Lucas have been named as the reserves.
Terrance Adams has been appointed Head Coach while Purnel Joseph will serve as the Manager of the team.
Local players, Rajani Didder and Kimani Nisbett were considered but due to vaccination status, they are unavailable.