Two Nevisians Named In Leewards U19 Squad: Bowen-Tuckett Appointed Captain

By: T. Chapman

Nevisians, Carlon Bowen-Tuckett and Onaje Amory have been selected to the Leeward Islands team that will participate in the upcoming regional under 19 tournament.

Wicket-Keeper batsman, Carlon Bowen-Tuckett has been appointed as captain of the team. Both Bowen-Tuckett and Amory featured for the West Indies in the ICC U19 World Cup held earlier this year.

Kittitian, Ronald Williams was also selected to represent the Leewards.

The 14 member Leewards U19 squad reads as follows:

Carlon Bowen-Tuckett (c) – Nevis

Michael Greaves (VC) – Antigua

Malique Walsh – Antigua

Tarek Charles – Antigua

Hilroy Andrew Jr – Antigua

Jewel Andrew – Antigua

Nathan Edward – St. Maarten

Michael Palmer – St. Maarten

Yanique Watley – Antigua

Micah McKenzie – Antigua

Onaje Amory – Nevis

Chamiqueko Landefort – St. Maarten

Ronald Williams – St. Kitts

Amarius Harris – St. Maarten

De-Antre Drew, Ephraim Pollard and Dimetri Lucas have been named as the reserves.

Terrance Adams has been appointed Head Coach while Purnel Joseph will serve as the Manager of the team.

Local players, Rajani Didder and Kimani Nisbett were considered but due to vaccination status, they are unavailable.