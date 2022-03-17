Twenty Man Squad Selected for SKN vs Andorra International Friendly

Coach Austin Huggins addresses players during a training session recently at the Warner Park.

A 20-man Senior Men’s National team squad has been selected for the upcoming international friendly against Andorra on March 25th in Andorra. The Sugar Boys have been preparing intensely for this encounter, and according to Coach Austin Dico Huggins, with the squad selected, the preparation will be even more focused than before. He said the emphasis of this squad will be strong on defense.

“We wanna ensure that we are strong defensively because if you can score two goals and can’t defend two goals then, you will lose, so most of our tactics right now is geared towards being more strong defensively; getting the midfield and the defensive line organised, so that they can move together as a team; also, getting the strikers to work harder [and] preventing the opponents from coming forward, more so the defenders, so that everyone can play their role in defence,” Huggins said.

The 20-man squad list comprises the following players:

Goalkeepers: Jamal Jeffers and Clifford Samuel. Defenders: Raheem Francis, Denis Flemming, Vaneer Harris, Salas Cannonier, Ordel Flemming, Petrez Williams and Dijhron Simmonds. Midfielders: Yohanes Mitchum, Tyquan Tyrell, Kalonji Clarke, Vinceroy Nelson, Jayan Duncan, Gvaune Amory, Kimaree Rogers and Nequan Browne. Carlos Bertie, Keithroy Freeman, and Tijani Fahie are the Forwards.

Staff: Austin Huggins, Cuthbert Caines, Jamir Claxton, George Isaac, Alexis Richards, Kenneth Douglas, Alister James, Roger Hendricks, Leroy Sweeney, and Dr. Carlton Williams.

