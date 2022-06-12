St. Kitts and Nevis U-20 Team Gets Help From US Football Experts 

Preparations for the St. Kitts and Nevis Men’s U-20 Football team got a huge boost recently with the arrival of football experts from Florida Gulf Coast University (FGCU). Head Coach of the FGCU men’s team Jesse Cormier and his staff, visited St. Kitts and Nevis for 10 days last month to assist the Men’s U-20 team prepare for their upcoming Concacaf tournament next month. “We just really want to support the mission to support the U-20s,” Cormier said. “We had a player Raheem Somersall who played for us and who is one of our leaders and we have a great connection with him. We want to see this program reach its full potential,” Cormier added.

President of the SKNFA Atiba Harris said this collaboration with FGCU is significant in improving the stakes of the U 20 program while at the same time opening the door to provide opportunities for local youth players. “I think the U20 have been doing a very good job in preparing the group for the upcoming matches against US, Canada and Cuba in Honduras…we decided along with the coaching staff of this group to bring in some experts from the college side. These guys…are very experienced guys who have helped a lot of players transition from the college side to the professional scene,” he disclosed. He added that they have also been doing some scouting on the teams that St. Kitts and Nevis will face in the U-20 tournament. This is a big advantage to the St. Kitts Nevis U-20 team. St. Kitts and Nevis will compete in the 2022 Concacaf Men’s U-20 Championship later this month in Honduras. They are featured in Group E with United States, Cuba and Canada.

