Twelve new police recruits take oath

By: T. Chapman

Twelve new recruits have taken the oath of office in preparation to serve and protect the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.



The twelve police recruits were officially sworn in on December 2nd, 2025. They are the second cohort in just one month and bring the overall number to 24. The first cohort was sworn in on November 2nd.

A police statement said,

The continued intake reflects the Force’s ongoing commitment to strengthening manpower, improving operational readiness, and enhancing service to the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.



The new recruits took their oath before Deputy Commissioner of Police Cromwell Henry, who encouraged them to embrace discipline, integrity and excellence as they begin their policing journey.



Also in attendance were Force Personnel Officer Eartha Carey, Assistant Commissioners of Police James Francis and Travis Rogers and Training School Commander Superintendent Reynold Myers.

Photos courtesy of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force